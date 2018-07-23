  • Mega Millions jackpot skyrockets to $512 million

    Update 12:54 a.m. EDT July 23: Tuesday's drawing now is worth $512 million, with a cash payout of $303 million. 

    As of Monday, the jackpot, if someone would win it, would be the fifth-largest in the game's history. The largest payout was $656 million back in 2012 that was split among three winning tickets, according to Mega Millions.

    Original story: No winners in Friday’s Mega Millions means the jackpot keeps rising -- Tuesday’s drawing has topped $493 million.

    It’s possible that the prize could surge over the half-billion mark based on ticket sales, lottery officials state.

    If there is a winner and they choose the cash payout, they will take home $296 million.

    Friday’s winning numbers were 44-14-30-62-1, with a Mega Ball of 1.

    While no one took home the big prize, there were two $1 million ticket winners, in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

    There were over 1.8 million winning tickets in Friday’s drawing at all levels, with 47 ticket winners of $10,000.

    Tuesday night’s drawing will take place July 24 at 11 p.m. ET.

