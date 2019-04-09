Norovirus outbreak reported at Ocoee assisted living facility

OCOEE, Fla. - A norovirus outbreak has been reported at Brookdale Ocoee, Brookdale Senior Living officials told Channel 9 on Tuesday morning.
They said that the outbreak has affected fewer than 20 percent of residents at the assisted living facility on Clarke Road near East Silver Star Road.
Company officials said staff members have closed the facility's dining room and meals are being served at residents' apartments to minimize the spread of the virus.
They said extra cleaning is being done.
Residents' relatives are asked to not visit the facility until the outbreak has subsided.
The Florida Department of Health said workers are at the facility conducting an investigation.
No other details were given.
