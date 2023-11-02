Norwegian Aqua: Bookings now available for new cruise ship sailing from Port Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Norwegian Cruise Line announced Thursday that people can now book sailings on an all-new cruise ship coming to Port Canaveral.

The Norwegian Aqua is scheduled to sail from the Space Coast in April 2025.

The first voyages will be seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean. The cruises will stop at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

Officials said the ship will have a 10 percent size and capacity increase from its sister ships, and accommodate 3,571 guests at double occupancy. The cruise line said the ship will offer more outdoor space and the highest staffing levels of any new contemporary cruise ship.

“Norwegian Aqua is a true testament of fusing together what represents the future of our Brand as the first ship in the Prima Plus Class, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries in guest-first experiences that will make new waves at sea,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

