‘Not above the law’: Seminole County sheriff’s son arrested on fleeing, reckless driving charges

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Dylan Lemma, Sheriff Dennis Lemma’s son, had been arrested earlier in the day on charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement and reckless driving.

The sheriff said that at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, one of his deputies tried to stop a car near East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road after noticing two drivers speeding.

The sheriff said the deputy tried to stop a person driving a Ford Mustang, but the driver did not stop and fled from the deputy at a high rate of speed.

The sheriff said the deputy discontinued his efforts to try to stop the driver as he was not allowed to pursue a vehicle for a traffic violation.

“Through an investigation by our deputies and analysts, it has been determined that the Ford Mustang in this case belongs to and was being driven by my 19-year-old son Dylan,” Dennis Lemma said. “I firmly believe that my family should be held to the same standard as anyone else in the community, and while I love my son and family dearly, they, too, are not above the law.”

Lemma said his son has been cooperating with investigators and surrendered to authorities at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.

“We will have this investigation and the legal process play out in the same way it would with any other member of our community,” the sheriff said. “At the same time, we will also handle this as a personal family matter.”

Lemma said his office will send out the arrest report and dashcam footage once it becomes available, but his son’s mugshot will not be released.

