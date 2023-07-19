Deputies respond to motel near Kissimmee after reports of a possible shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Law enforcement officials in Osceola County responded to a crime scene at a motel Wednesday morning.

Osceola County deputies and Kissimmee police responded to reports of a possible shooting near the Arlington Inn motel on U.S. 192.

Watch: Wave near Africa may develop this week; Tropical Storm Don continues slow move through the Atlantic

Several police officers and deputies have been seen in the area.

No official information has been released by law enforcement.

Watch: ‘I can spot a fake’: Counterfeit designer watches & purses from overseas are flooding into the U.S.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group