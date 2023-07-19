Tropical Storm Don continues slow push towards northeast US, strong wave moves off Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Don continues to move slowly southward and is expected to turn west over the central Atlantic.

Don has been floating around the Atlantic Ocean from a while.

The system was a subtropical storm then a subtropical depression, before recently strengthening back into a tropical storm.

Thankfully, Don is still not forecast to impact Florida.

Though it’s no threat to us, Don is expected to remain at tropical-storm strength through the weekend.

Don will eventually loop back around off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, before drifting off to the northeast and losing tropical characteristics by next week.

Other than that, no new tropical systems are expected to form over the Atlantic over the next 7 days.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring more tropical waves moving off the coast of Africa.

Current plumes of Saharan dust also moving off the west coast of Africa will work against development for the time being.

