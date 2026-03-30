Woman surrenders following investigation into Kissimmee social media battery case

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Violet Marie Lentz turned herself in to the Osceola County Jail on March 29 and was released on $1,000 bail early Monday morning. The 24-year-old faces charges following an investigation into a battery incident at a rental home near Kissimmee.

Lentz reached the Osceola County Jail shortly before noon on March 29, 2026, and was released at 1:45 a.m. on March 30 after posting $1,000 bail. The arrest was carried out following a warrant issued by an investigating detective, not based on probable cause at the scene.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office started investigating on Feb. 2, after a 19-year-old woman reported she had been battered. Detectives found the incident was instigated and posted on social media for exploitation.

The altercation occurred inside a residence rented by 20-year-old Braden Eric Peters. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported that Lentz battered the 19-year-old woman, and detectives found Peters instigated the fight.

After the incident, Peters posted footage of the battery on social media, allegedly to exploit the women involved.

Detectives finished the investigation after reviewing videos and interviewing witnesses.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group