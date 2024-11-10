Marion County Sheriff’s Office on search of an accused stalker

MATION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man accused of cutting off his court-ordered, pre-trial, GPS monitoring device Sunday morning.

MCSO is looking for 46-year-old Adam Kinsley from Ocala.

Kinsley was under custody and was charged with cyberstalking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.

If you see Kinsley do not approach him, but instead call 352-732-9111.

