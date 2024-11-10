SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launches rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying more Starlink satellites.

SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast Sunday afternoon.

Falcon 9 will launch 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Liftoff is targeted for 8:22 p.m.

SpaceX said, if needed, additional launch opportunities are available on Monday.

The company said this is the 12th flight for the stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Euclid, Axiom-2, Axiom-3, Cygnus NG-21, SES 24, CRS-30, and five Starlink missions.

