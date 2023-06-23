‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Dispatcher walks couple through delivering baby at home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County dispatcher who walked a couple through delivering their baby at home got to meet the newborn in person this week.

The baby was not going to wait for paramedics to arrive, so Seminole County Dispatcher Caroline Walker got a crash course in labor and delivery talking Brian and Aisha Webb step-by-step over the phone on how to deliver their newborn baby girl.

“My wife is in labor the baby is coming out right now,” Brian is heard saying on the call.

Caroline walked Brian through the whole process, including helping him unwrap the umbilical cord from around the baby’s neck.

On Friday, four months after baby Katherine Rose was born, the couple and dispatcher thought they’d be meeting for the first time. But when they got face to face, they realized they’d actully known each other through church for years.

“That is nothing short of a miracle,” Aisha said. “It had to come from God that she was the one who answered the phone of all people.”

