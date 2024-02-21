Number of Orlando home listings hits highest mark since 2019. Is it a buyer’s market yet?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

New listings of homes for sale in metro Orlando rose 46% between December and January, with the influx to the marketplace contributing to the region seeing its strongest supply of homes for sale in years.

An Orlando Regional Realtor Association report for January shows 3,524 homes were listed for sale, up from 2,409 in December. That number helped swell the total inventory of homes for sale in Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Lake counties to 8,217 — the highest inventory for the region since January 2019.

What’s more, metro Orlando’s home supply metric — which describes how long it would take for the current number of homes on the market to sell, based on the current sales pace — increased to 4.78 months in January, its highest mark since January 2016.

Photos: A massive aquarium officially opens in Daytona Beach

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group