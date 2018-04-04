0 Oakland to capture, relocate 'nuisance' peacocks

OAKLAND, Fla. - In the coming weeks, the town of Oakland will pay a trapper $1,500 to capture and relocate a dozen of the town's estimated 50 wild-roaming peacocks, which some homeowners consider a nuisance.

Katherine Wright moved to the town eight years ago because of its peacefulness, but she said that peace has been disrupted by some colorful, feathered neighbors.

"They are gorgeous birds, you know?" she said. "I like them, but they can become a nuisance."

Wright said she often finds as many as eight peacocks in her tree, and the noisy birds don't fly away without leaving behind "a huge mess."

"The biggest thing is just getting them to stop roosting in the tree," she said.

Assistant town manager Steve Koontz said new development is likely to blame for the recent increase in encounters.

"We're clearing," he said. "We're getting ready to have a lot of houses start being built here, so that may have been disruptive to their habitats."

Resident Glen Gosha said he'd prefer for the birds to stay put.

"I don't like it, but you know, it's not up to me to say what is what," he said.

Koontz said the town will consult with the trapper to determine where to relocate the birds.

