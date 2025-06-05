Ocala man, 27, sentenced to life for the first-degree murder of a toddler

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a toddler, the State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit said.

On Wednesday, Travis Ray Thompson was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 murder case of 2-year-old Jacklyn Schwingel and was sentenced to life in prison.

“This monster stole the life of an innocent child, and today, the justice system made sure he will never walk free again. Life in prison is too good for this kind of evil,” said Bill Gladson, State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

Investigators said that on May 3, 2022, AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares reported a toddler arriving at the hospital in critical condition. The child later died.

“I’m incredibly proud of my Major Crimes detectives for their relentless work on this heartbreaking case. Their dedication helped secure justice for an innocent child. I also want to thank State Attorney Bill Gladson and his team for delivering a guilty verdict. In Marion County, we protect our children - and we hold those who harm them accountable,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

Deputies said Thompson physically abused the toddler while she was in his care, which resulted in her spine being completely severed.

Thompson claimed that he and the victim were in separate rooms when he heard a loud noise and discovered her in an unresponsive state, taking shallow breaths, investigators said.

Detectives said Thompson did not call 911 and waited for the victim’s mother to arrive 30 minutes later before driving the toddler to the hospital.

While driving to the hospital, the victim’s mother told Thompson to call 911 when she realized the victim had stopped breathing altogether, investigators said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office on Sept. 1 determined the cause of death as traumatic injuries to the victim’s torso and internal bleeding behind her organs.

Because of the severity and the nature of the injuries, it was determined that Thompson applied significant, gradual force to the victim’s body, officials ruled.

