  • Ocala man killed in crash in Marion County, investigators say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a 79-year-old Ocala man is dead after he was involved in a crash near the Market of Marion County flea market on Highway 42.

    Officials said the driver was traveling westbound when he crashed into the back of another vehicle. The driver then struck the vehicle two more times, investigators said.

    The Ocala man was transported to Ocala Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

    Officials said the passenger of the other vehicle was also transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

