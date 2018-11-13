Ocoee police looking for Publix shoplifting suspects who allegedly ran over a woman

OCOEE, Fla. - A woman was run over by a getaway driver who police said was helping a shoplifter outside an Ocoee Publix Monday night.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. at the Publix on Colonial Drive at Good Homes Road.
Police said a man went into the store and tried to steal a shopping cart full of goods.
A witness told police she and another woman saw and confronted him, alerting a manager.
She said when she walked outside, the man had already stuffed the trunk.
One of the women tried to take a picture of the car and as the suspects backed up to drive way, they hit the woman twice, according to police.
“Over a buggy full of food? How can you do this? How can you run somebody over for a buggy of food? Hit her, not only hit her but had no regards to her life and then run her over?” said Margo Dinardo, a witness.
Police said the woman may have broken her legs, but is expected to be okay.
Police are looking for the two men in the car that ran her over.
