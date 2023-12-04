Ocoee terminates its police chief

OCOEE, Fla. — Channel 9 learned Monday that the city of Ocoee terminated its chief of police.

Ocoee police Chief Saima Plasencia had been with the agency for about seven years, serving as its chief since 2021.

Channel 9 has been told that complaints were made about Plasencia’s leadership.

The city has not released many details about her termination, but Channel 9 has contacted the city, seeking more information about it.

