OCPS superintendent says new cell phone policy is working

ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders at Orange County Public Schools say they’ve noticed students seem to be more engaged throughout the school day.

They also told Channel 9 that student behavior has been improving.

OCPS Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez said the district’s new cell phone policy has played a role in these recent changes.

The new rule was a big talker before the start of the school year — no FaceTiming, no texts, and no social media allowed during school hours.

The policy drew some pushback, but Dr. Vazquez said the decision was based on data and she stands behind the rule.

Other education leaders are now looking at the OCSO policy in play.

Vazquez sat down one-on-one with Eyewitness News’ Alexa Lorenzo to talk about the policy’s impact on the district to date.

