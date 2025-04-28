Officer fulfills the dream of a local community member

ORLANDO, Fla. — While patrolling East Colonial Drive and Bumby Avenue, the Neighborhood Patrol Unit was flagged down by a family whose daughter dreams of becoming a police officer.
OPD posted a sweet message on social media detailing the events. The photos showcase smiles in full display to conclude that the exceptional experience was well worth the stop.
Below is a heartfelt quote from the OPD’s social media post, highlighting how moments like these truly make the job fulfilling.
Our officers gave her a tour of their patrol car, let her activate its lights and sirens, try on a police vest, and take home some OPD stickers! Moments like these are what community policing is all about.— Orlando Police Department
