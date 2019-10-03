Officer involved in shooting near the Florida Mall, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - According to the Orlando Police Department, an MBI agent has been involved in an officer-involved shooting near the Florida Mall on South Orange Blossom Trail.
No other details have been released.
This is a breaking story, we will update it as more information comes in.
OPD is saying one of their MBI agents was involved in a officer involved shooting near the Florida Mall @WFTV pic.twitter.com/IfgUxFcPNX— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) October 3, 2019
Happening Now: Orange County Deputies at 880 Sand Lake Road. Roping off a large section of the Target parking lot. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/2zIWsq7Hpm— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) October 2, 2019
