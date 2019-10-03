  • Officer involved in shooting near the Florida Mall, police say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - According to the Orlando Police Department, an MBI agent has been involved in an officer-involved shooting near the Florida Mall on South Orange Blossom Trail. 

    No other details have been released. 

    This is a breaking story, we will update it as more information comes in.

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories