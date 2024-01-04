‘Officer Jason Raynor Act’ looks to enhance protection of law enforcement from use of force

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A proposed Florida state law aims to protect law enforcement, regardless of whether their actions are lawful or unlawful.

It says a person is, quote, “not justified in the use or threatened use of force to resist a lawful or an unlawful arrest.”

A state Senator from Lee County filed the “Officer Jason Raynor Act.”

It’s in memory of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor who was shot while on patrol in June 2021.

He died weeks later.

Last year, Othal Wallace was convicted of manslaughter, after jurors raised questions about “legal detainment” in the case.

