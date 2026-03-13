Officer placed on administrative leave after

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing the officer getting into an altercation with a suspect.

This stems from an argument over an open container.

In the video, you can see the officer punching the suspect who is in handcuffs.

The Chief of Police is expected to speak on the case later this afternoon.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest developments.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group