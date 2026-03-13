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Officer placed on administrative leave after

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Daytona Beach Police officer altercation (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing the officer getting into an altercation with a suspect.

This stems from an argument over an open container.

In the video, you can see the officer punching the suspect who is in handcuffs.

The Chief of Police is expected to speak on the case later this afternoon.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest developments.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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