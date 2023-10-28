Official: Children hurt by electric golf cart at Kissimmee Halloween event

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Some unexpected scary moments unfolded at a planned Halloween event in downtown Kissimmee Friday night.

Several children were hurt after a stationary, electric-powered golf cart, set up for guests to take photos on, slipped into reverse and struck them, according to city spokesperson James Napier.

Napier said a child was sitting on the cart at the time.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Broadway and Dakin Avenue during “Boo on Broadway.”

WATCH: Week 10: Football Friday Night on 9

Napier said that the electric cart, resembling a trolley, is owned by a local business.

A medical helicopter flew one child to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, as precaution, Napier said.

He added that none of the injuries were serious and that all children who were struck by the electric cart are expected to recover.

SEE: Photos: These dogs are $5 to adopt in Seminole County

“To be clear, a vehicle did not break through our safety perimeter, and this was an isolated accident,” Napier told Channel 9.

The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating the crash.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group