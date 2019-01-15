  • Officials investigate claims of voter fraud against Deltona's city manager

    By: Christopher Boyce , Mike Springer

    DELTONA, Fl. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking into a fraud allegation that Deltona's city manager used Deltona's City Hall as her home address on her voter registration.

    The investigation comes less than 24 hours after Channel 9 obtained a report that appeared to give merit to the claims against Jane Shang, who resides in a gated community on Mountain Ash Way.

    The letter stated Shang voted in the general and primary elections in 2016 and 2018 using Deltona City Hall's address. The state however, said further information is needed to determine if that means Shang voted in a race she was not qualified to vote in. 

    Shang told city commissioners in December that the Department of Motor Vehicles allowed her to use the address as an exemption and that it mistakenly ended up on her voter registration. 

    City Commissioner Anita Bradford believes Shang should be suspended and possibly fired.

    "I believe at this point, a suspension needs to happen," Bradford said. "And I 1000 percent believe if there are any charges pressed that a termination needs to happen."

    Submitting false information on voter registration is punishable by up to five years in prison. 

    Shang did not return Channel 9's request for comment. 

