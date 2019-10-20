Officials investigating deputy-involved shooting in Lake County

LEESBURG, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they are on the scene of a deputy involved shooting on Myer Avenue in Leesburg.
Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home. They said they met with the girlfriend of the man at the front gate, who gave them more information about the man.
The Sheriff's Office said a man was standing in the doorway and had a bat in one and his other hand concealed.
Deputies said they ordered the man to show his concealed hand but he refused.
According to deputies, when the man stepped toward them and they noticed he had a knife in his hand.
Deputies said they shot the man to protect themselves.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story, Channel 9 is sending a crew to get more information.
