Officials to share new details Monday on planned Oviedo Mall development

OVIEDO, Fla. — Officials are planning to share more details Monday on a planned development at the Oviedo Mall.

Oviedo City Council members are set to discuss the Oviedo Marketplace proposal at Monday’s meeting.

The plan is to redevelop the old Macy’s property into apartments, retail space and a hotel.

Last month, the city council voted unanimously for the project to move forward.

Channel 9 will monitor the meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

