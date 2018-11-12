0 OIA throws out $45 million construction contract on the south terminal

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport is throwing out construction bids for critical work on the new south terminal, prompting a rush to solicit bids for mechanical, electrical, plumbing and HVAC work.

Airport CEO Phil Brown told Channel 9's Daralene Jones he doesn't expect the contract issue to delay construction.

The concrete is in place to continue on with vertical construction of the south terminal.

But Brown just overturned a decision to award a $45 million contract to Randall Mechanical to perform mechanical plumbing work.

“The other option was to go forward with it. Clearly there was a difference of opinion, so the best conclusion we could read was just clear the slate,” he said.

Two companies, Kirlin Floria and Randall Mechanical, submitted bids.

The airport board approved a recommendation from its construction committee to award the contract to Randall, with no discussion during the October meeting.

Kirlin contested the decision, alleging Randall did not meet a requirement to pay out at least 10 percent of the contract proceeds to a disadvantaged business.

Further, the company Randall did include is actually a temporary staffing agency, not licensed to do the mechanical work described in the bid.

Brown said Kirlin’s bid had the same licensing problem with a subcontractor listed.

Kirlin’s attorney, though, has raised questions about an email received the day the board voted, which shows Randall’s subcontractor was in fact certified by the airport to do the mechanical work, even though it did not have a state license.

“I think there was a miscommunication as far as I can tell by looking at the state registry as opposed to ours,” said Brown.

The deadline to resubmit the bids is Friday.

