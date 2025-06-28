Two women are in the hospital after a house fire in Port Orange early Saturday morning

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — This happened on Nash Ln in the Central Park subdivision. Port Orange fire officials say the fire started sometime after 2 a.m.

The home was fully engulfed with flames shooting through the roof by the time firefighters arrived. Fire Chief Joe Wulfing says one woman was outside of the house when crews arrived. They had to go into the house to rescue the other one who was trapped.

He said they got the woman out, but she went into cardiac arrest. Firefighters were able to get her pulse back, and both women were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is critical at this time.

“They had a job to do,” Wulfing said. “We talk to our firefighters all the time. They know what to do when they arrive on scene to a heavy fire like this.”

“Those guys were brave, and they didn’t hesitate. They went right in to do their job.”

The fire destroyed the house, and melted the siding of a neighbor’s house. One neighbor tells Channel 9 the flames woke him up.

“This whole house here was smoking real bad,” said neighbor Jim Nolan.

Several neighbors stopped by Saturday morning, many praying for the two women. They were all shocked to see the damage the fire caused.

“It’s just it’s a really terrible thing,” Nolan said. “Here’s your million-plus-dollar home, gone. Here’s everything you had in your life, gone!”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

