Victim of deadly Leesburg shooting identified after suspect’s father turns him in

LEESBURG, Fla. — A 20-year-old from Leesburg, Florida, was identified as the victim in a shooting incident that occurred on Tuskegee Street around 7 p.m.

Kameryn Pickard, also 20, turned himself in to the Leesburg Police Department in connection with the incident that killed Dontae D. Copeland. Police responded to reports of a shooting and found Copeland, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Pickard, from Mount Dora, was brought to the police by his father and arrested after detectives interviewed him. Authorities collaborate with the State Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate charges.

The Leesburg Police Department is actively seeking witnesses, video surveillance and additional evidence to piece together the events leading to the shooting.

The motive or circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), where callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

