One deceased in fatal trailer fire in east Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Indigo Ave., Orlando, just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Once fire crews arrived, the firefighters found flames coming from a double wide trailer.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

While fire crews checked the trailer, they found a deceased subject inside.

The Orange County Fire Department turned the trailer over to the State Fire Marshal to conduct the investigation.

