One person injured in small plane crash in Brevard County

    By: Chip Skambis

    One person was injured when a small plane crashed in Brevard County on Saturday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. 

    The replica P-51 Mustang plane crashed near the Valkaria ariport around 2 p.m. 

    Firefighters transported one person to the hospital. 

    The cause of the crash is currently unknown, firefighters said. 

