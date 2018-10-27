One person injured in small plane crash in Brevard County

One person was injured when a small plane crashed in Brevard County on Saturday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
The replica P-51 Mustang plane crashed near the Valkaria ariport around 2 p.m.
Firefighters transported one person to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown, firefighters said.
**AIRCRAFT INCIDENT** Valkaria Airport. Valkaria. Replica P51 Mustang with moderate damage. One person with minor injuries transported by BCFR. Unknown cause. No other info. TOC- 13:57hrs #AIRCRAFT #VALKARIA #BREVARDCOUNTY #BCFR #BREVARDSBRAVEST pic.twitter.com/wR0bRT56N4— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) October 27, 2018
