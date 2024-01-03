OnePULSE Foundation officially dissolves

ORLANDO, Fla. — The onePULSE Foundation has officially dissolved.

The foundation voluntarily dissolved Dec. 31, according to Florida’s SunBiz records.

The foundation also removed its website in the last week.

OnePULSE was founded in 2016 with the primary mission of building a memorial to honor the 49 lives lost in the Pulse Nightclub massacre.

The foundation told Channel 9 in November that the pandemic, the cost of the project and not enough charitable funding led it to cancel the Pulse Museum project and ultimately move toward dissolving the foundation.

Survivors and victims’ families have pushed for an audit to track down money onePULSE received from private donations, state grants and the county’s Tourist Development Tax fund.

So far, the foundation has not provided details on how much money it has left or what will happen to it.

