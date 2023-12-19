onePULSE says City of Orlando will take over Pulse memorial plans, annual remembrance ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has learned new details after the onePULSE Foundation announced it will be dissolving.

The foundation sent out what it called its final email to stakeholders Monday night.

It says all future emails will come from the City of Orlando.

The letter says the city of Orlando will establish the “Orlando United Pulse Memorial Fund,” in order to create a memorial at the Pulse site.

It says the city is finalizing a process to engage and communicate with survivors and their families as part of the process.

The letter says the city will also lead the efforts to make sure the annual remembrance ceremony and the “Community Rainbow Run” continue in 2024.

