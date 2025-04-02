Only on 9: Family holds vigil to honor Takeshia Eads, week after murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A beloved Orange County mother and grandmother murdered one week ago is being remembered as family members held a candlelight vigil honoring her life.

We told you Orange County deputies say Takeshia Eads was shot and killed by her husband in a domestic violence case.

There were a lot of hugs and tears where dozens of people came out along Livingston Street to honor Takeshia Eads’ life. nor her life.

“I’m going to miss her. We did everything together. I’m talking about everything. We prayed together. We cried together. We laughed together,” one family member said during the vigil.

Heavy hearts as family members hug and cry together near the very spot many spent last week where they learned Takeshia Eads had been killed. Her daughter, Cordeja Paige, says it’s still a nightmare.

“This is a horrific experience for all of us,” said Paige.

Candlelights lit up on Livingston Street, spelling out her name. Dozens of family, friends, and neighbors leaning on each other and showing support for the Eads’ family.

“She touched and moved a lot of people. She had a bright smile. When she stepped in a room all eyes were on her. She was amazing,” said Paige.

Orange County deputies say she was shot and killed by her husband 41-year-old Lamar Bryant. He faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to her death.

As the family tries to heal, they hope to remember her by her smile and joy for life.

“I want to them to remember her how she was. How strong she was. How good of a woman she was. How she prayed for everybody. I hope y’all remember the prayers she spoke to you and keep her name alive,” said Paige.

Lamar Bryant will face a judge next Tuesday. His hearing was pushed to next week because he doesn’t have a lawyer.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Eads family with expenses. Takeshia Eads’ funeral is set for Saturday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group