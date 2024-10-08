OPD: Man shot and transported to hospital; suspect in custody

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting call Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Conway Rd. and Curry Ford Rd.

Officers received the call around 3:40 p.m. for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound but he was able to speak with officers.

That man was taken to a hospital and officers took the suspected shooter into custody on the scene.

During the investigation, officers found a note that prompted the Orlando Fire Department’s Arson and Bomb Unit to respond.

Arson investigators determined that no dangerous materials were inside the home at the time.

