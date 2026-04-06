Opening arguments to begin for convicted murdered accused in 2002 College Park killing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Opening statements are expected to get underway Monday in Orlando in the trial of an accused serial killer.

Investigators say DeMorris Hunter killed a College Park woman more than two decades ago.

Hunter has been in the Orange County jail since 2015.

He’s accused of killing Orlando resident Theresa Green in 2002.

Theresa Green Orlando police investigators say Theresa Green was killed in 2002. DeMorris Hunter is being tried for her murder.

Hunter was convicted for separate murders in that happened in California in 1985 and 2002; he was eventually sentenced to life in prison there.

Jury selection began in an Orange County courtroom on March 30 for the case involving Green’s murder.

DeMorris Hunter Jury selection started Monday for DeMorris Hunter's murder trial, accused of Theresa Green's 2002 killing in College Park. Hunter, previously convicted of murders in California, faces a possible death sentence in this Florida case.

Hunter could be sentenced to the death if convicted here in Florida.

Channel 9 will be monitoring opening arguments this morning.

Watch Eyewitness News beginning at noon for an update on this story.

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