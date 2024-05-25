Operation Generate Confidence: Seminole County officials test essential equipment ahead of hurricane

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County emergency management officials recently held their annual “Operation Generate Confidence” training exercise.

The county partners with long-term care facilities to ensure readiness for hurricane season.

During this countywide drill, facilities test their generators to ensure they are ready for power outages that may occur during storms.

READ: NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season

“We want to make sure that assisted living facilities, nursing homes and anyone that is taking care of other individuals that are vulnerable are testing those generators,” emergency manager Alan Harris said.

Generator testing in Seminole County (WFTV staff)

Residents are also reminded to check their personal generators before hurricane season to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when in use.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group