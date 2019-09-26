Operation ‘Parking Lot Party' nabs 67 noncompliant sex predators, offenders in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Several law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest 67 noncompliant sexual predators and sexual offenders during a seven-month operation called “Parking Lot Party,” a news release said.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Probation and Parole conducted a joint operation to verify the compliance of the 550 registered sexual offenders and predators in Osceola County.
Related Headlines
Law enforcement officers conducted proactive investigations to determine if the offenders had correctly reported their residency status, employment, email and social media accounts, campus activity, professional licenses, vehicles and vessels owned and had reported travel information within a 72-hour period.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
As a result, 67 sexual offenders and predators were arrested for noncompliance.
(Scroll down to see photos of 59 of 67 people arrested)
“The operation resulted in three cases which violated the Adam Walsh Act, a requirement to register after crossing state lines. The three subjects will be prosecuted in Federal Court,” the release said.
“The Law Enforcement Officers involved not only charged the subjects with the Failure to Register Violations but conducted 957 address verifications throughout the county (to include tourist) with the assistance of the Kissimmee Police Department, St. Cloud Police Department and State Probation and Parole.”
Contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit at 321-697-4416 or 321-697-4371 for any sexual offender or sexual predator questions or for additional information.
Link: Search neighborhood for sex offenders/predators
Download: Osceola County Sheriff's Office app
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}