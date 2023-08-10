Orange Avenue closed, building evacuated due to unstable scaffolding in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A portion of Orange Avenue is closed and a downtown Orlando building is being evacuated Thursday due to unstable scaffolding.

People were originally asked to avoid the area of Orange Avenue between Church Street and Jackson Street on Wednesday evening. Police extended that request until at least Thursday night.

Police are diverting all vehicle and pedestrian traffic away from the area because of concerns that the scaffolding could fall.

Orlando firefighters said they are assisting Orlando police and city officials on the scene.

“OFD is assisting both OPD and City traffic control as the contractor of the project continues to assess, manage and addressing the scaffolding issue downtown. Roadways remain closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please continue to avoid the area,” firefighters said.

Roadways remain closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/57eaXcW5xq — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 10, 2023

