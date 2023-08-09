‘Unstable scaffolding’ closes downtown Orlando street, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Unstable scaffolding” has closed a busy street downtown, the City of Orlando said.
Orange Avenue between Church and Jackson streets is closed due to the unstable scaffolding.
All vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being diverted by Orlando police.
Community service officers and Downtown Bikes are assisting with the closures, police said.
See a map of the scene below:
