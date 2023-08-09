‘Unstable scaffolding’ closes downtown Orlando street, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Unstable scaffolding” has closed a busy street downtown, the City of Orlando said.

Orange Avenue between Church and Jackson streets is closed due to the unstable scaffolding.

🚨Downtown Orlando🚨 Orange Avenue between Church and Jackson Streets is closed due to unstable scaffolding. All vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being diverted by OPD. Please follow @OrlandoPolice for updates. https://t.co/dDtZrGDqQl — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) August 9, 2023

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being diverted by Orlando police.

Community service officers and Downtown Bikes are assisting with the closures, police said.

Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back later for more updates.

See a map of the scene below:

