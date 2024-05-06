Orange County Animal Services is set to participate in free ‘Mega Adoption Event’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services has announced a goal to get 150 pets adopted over a three-day event.

The animal shelter will be participating in a massive adoption event in the Tampa area on May 17 to 19.

During the same weekend, adoption fees at the Orange County Animal Services for both cats and dogs will be $10.

Diane Summers, Manager for Orange County Animal Services, said, “150 would be a massive adoption weekend, but we believe it’s possible with the support of our community.”

The adoption event will be held in Plant City in the Grimes Family Agricultural Center at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.

The three-day event will feature more than 300 dogs from municipal shelters in Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sumter counties.

All dogs featured during the event have been spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped.

Adoption fees will be waived during the event.

