Orange County Animal Services rescues 88 cats from box truck

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend?
Orange County Animal Services is looking for people to adopt a cat after they rescued 88 from a box truck in Orange County.
Animal Services said the owners of the cats loaded them into a truck with the intention of releasing them in North Florida last week.
They were stopped by law enforcement officials in Orange County who identified the danger of the situation.
Animal Services officials said they responded immediately and assumed responsibility for the cats.
The cats became available for adoption Friday.
Last year, Animal Services received nearly 20,000 animals at its shelter.
For more than 40 years, the agency’s mission has been to protect the citizens and animals of Orange County.
Its vision is to give abandoned and neglected pets a second chance to live long, healthy lives in safe, loving homes.
