ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is slashing adoption fees this weekend.

Through Sunday, fees for “ready-to-go” dogs will drop from $80 to just $10.

That includes dogs that are already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

The shelter currently has about 100 dogs in its care.

