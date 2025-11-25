Orange County Commissioners to discuss e-bike safety proposal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are set to discuss implementing new county-wide safety requirements for e-bikes and e-scooters at a Board of County Commissioners meeting on December 2nd.

The discussion comes as Orange County Public Schools considers further regulations and a possible ban on electric mobility devices on school property, and amid rising concerns over an increase in crashes involving the devices.

While state agencies like the Florida Highway Patrol don’t currently distinguish between crashes involving motorized bikes and scooters, and those without motors, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children reported a 205% rise in e-bike and scooter injuries from October last year to October this year.

“They go much faster. And the laws that apply to bicycles aren’t necessarily clear for these types of motorized bikes,” said Nicole Wilson, Orange County Commissioner.

John Tyler, FDOT District 5 Secretary, noted that crashes involving e-bikes and scooters are being reported across central Florida, with teen drivers being prevalent victims.

Nicole Wilson emphasized the need for research into safety measures, which could include additional signage, minimum age limits, mandatory helmet use, and speed limit controls in Orange County.

She authored a memo to Orange County commissioners which is prompting the conversation scheduled for December 2nd.

“We want people out of their cars. I’m so good with that idea. But we have to make sure that the people who are out of their cars and on other motorized vehicles are safely transporting themselves,” said Wilson.

If commissioners agree on December 2nd to move forward with new e-bike policy, than county staff will be directed to prepare policy options and a possible ordinance that would eventually need to be voted on.

The discussion at the local level comes as state lawmakers are also eyeing a tightening of regulations.

Two bills, House Bill 243 and Senate Bill 382, have been filed to address the speed and classification of e-bikes.

These bills propose reclassifying e-bikes capable of speeds over 28 miles per hour or with motors of 750 watts or more as “electric motorcycles,” requiring registration and a driver’s license.

The proposed legislation would also ban modifications to e-bikes that increase their speed beyond manufacturer-set limits, require law enforcement to specify if an e-bike was involved in a crash, and add e-bike safety content to learner’s permit and driver’s license courses.

More bills related to e-mobility are expected to be filed as the 2026 legislative session begins in January.

