Orange County considers plan to use federal money to help residents pay off medical debt

ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders in Orange County are set to meet Tuesday to look over a plan that could help people pay off their medical debt.

Nearly 250,000 people in Orange County are still dealing with medical debt left behind by the pandemic.

County leaders could use federal money left over from the pandemic to help with this.

Watch: Community groups call on Orange County to eliminate medical debt

The county has less than 2 years to use that money, right now it is considering several projects.

Residents and advocacy groups have urged commissioners to use funding to clear medical debt and that’s one of many options still on the table.

Watch: How travel insurance could save you thousands on unexpected medical bills on vacation

Orange County commissioners could decide how to spend $23 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Money that was set for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the time, could now be used to clear almost $9 million in medical debt.

Watch: ‘That’s crazy’: Minor cat bite leads to major $25,000 bill

The county is also considering other avenues to allocate the money.

Channel 9 will have a crew monitoring the meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group