Orange County Convention Center to build $1.48M tasting room

The Orange County Convention Center has plans to build out a new tasting room.

Orange County Commissioners on Aug. 27 will consider a $1.48 million bid by Poli Construction Inc. to build out a 3,000-square-foot space in the west building. The space on the fourth floor of the building will include new flooring, ceiling, wall finishes, interior storefront and entrances, kitchen equipment, counters and seating, according to bid documents.

“As food and beverage is one of our selling points and revenue generators, this room will be used as a space for clients to be able to taste and experience our culinary offerings and give our chefs the opportunity to highlight their services to customers,” convention center spokeswoman Katarina Dos Santos told Orlando Business Journal.

