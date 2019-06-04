Man made threats in lobby of Central Florida Behavioral Hospital, deputies say

WILLIAMSBURG, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a suspicious incident off Central Florida Parkway near SeaWorld.
Deputies were called to investigate a threat around 11:20 a.m. at the Central Florida Behavioral Hospital at 6601 Central Florida Parkway, according to dispatch logs.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call that a man was in the lobby of the hospital acting erratically and making threats.
Deputies were able to subdue the man around 12:15 p.m. without incident, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies remained on scene to clear the lobby area of the building to make no other threats remained, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Skywitness video shows multiple deputies, including one armed with a rifle, responding to the scene.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}