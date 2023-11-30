Orange County deputies surround apartment complex off Silver Star

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has multiple units inside the Southern Oaks Apartments along Silver Star Road.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

WFTV’s Phylicia Ashley is outside the complex, standing with Orange County deputies as they block the entrance.

From Skywitness, we can see a dozen deputies inside the complex.

This is a developing story, stay with WFTV and Channel 9 for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group