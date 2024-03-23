Orange County to discuss paying OnePULSE Foundation’s property taxes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County taxpayers could be on the hook for paying onePULSE Foundation’s unpaid property taxes.

According to the Board of County Commissioner’s consent agenda - next Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Demings plans to ask for approval to pay onePULSE Foundation’s property taxes.

This comes after the organization officially dissolved at the end of last year because of lack of charitable donations.

According to the county records, onePULSE Foundation owes nearly $52,000 in taxes for 2023 for 438 W Kaley Street near the intersection of Division Avenue.

This was the property the Foundation purchased with $3.5 million of the county’s tourist development tax dollars in 2019.

It meant to be the future site of the National Pulse Memorial and Museum.

In November, the county said onePULSE violated their agreement by renting out the property.

9 Investigates reported this past December onePULSE received at least $129,000 in a little over a year by renting out that property without the county’s approval.

Orange County is now in the process of possessing the property from onePULSE Foundation.

