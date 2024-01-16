Orange County families pack meals at MLK Day of Service

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many families honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by helping others at the Orange County Convention Center.

Five thousand volunteers assembled one million healthy meals alongside Orange County officials on Monday.

Those meals will be given to local nonprofits to help children in need.

U.S. Hunger, Orlando Mayor’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, the Orange County MLK Initiative and youth humanitarians joined the volunteers.

Mayor Jerry Demings said that 1 in 11 children are at risk of hunger, increasing when school is not in session.

He said events like this are needed to end food insecurity.

“Dr. King often stated that life’s most persistent and urgent question was ‘What are you doing for others?” he said.

