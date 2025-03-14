Orange County grandmother writes $2,000 check to paver for work she never asked for

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County family says their elderly grandmother was forced to pay for work she didn’t want.

It happened on Tuesday when they said a man showed up to her home, poured asphalt on her driveway, then demanded thousands in payment.

80-year-old Margaret Rowell said Noah Stanley with NS Paving knocked on her door and claimed his company was working a job up the road.

According to Rowell, Stanley claimed he had extra asphalt and could pave her driveway with it.

Rowell said she asked Stanley for a quote, went inside as he worked on estimates, and then came out to find her driveway being paved.

“He never gave me a quote. He just started pouring the driveway,” said Rowell.

Rowell said she never signed a contract nor authorized the work. She called her son-in-law in a panic, and he rushed over to the home.

“They tried to take advantage of her money. When me and my son showed up. It was game on,” said Rowell’s son-in-law, Matthew Webb.

Webb told Channel 9 he asked for the owner, Noah Stanley, ‘s business license, but Stanley instead handed over a Maine state ID connected to a P.O. Box.

The family said Stanley demanded $19,000 for the work before eventually settling on $2,000.

“They kept pressuring her to give them some money, so she wrote them a check,” said Webb.

Shortly after writing the check, the family called the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where they were advised to cancel the check.

Orange County deputies confirmed they received the call and told Channel 9 they would be following up to see if a crime occurred.

Meanwhile, Channel 9 found a lawsuit recently filed by the state of Maine against Noah Stanley and NS Paving LLC for “Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices.”

According to the lawsuit, beginning in 2019, Noah Stanley and NS Paving LLC approached customers at their homes and pressured them into accepting ‘discounted’ paving services.

The lawsuit states, “The story is the same each time: Stanley claimed that he had just finished a nearby job and had some leftover asphalt that he could use to pave the customer’s driveway at a discount.”

The complaint alleges in several instances Stanley “refused to provide legally required contracts” and “illegally inflated prices” after completing work.

“It breaks my heart because he’s done it to me and other people, and I just pray that he will make things right,” said Rowell.

Channel 9 called Stanley to try and get his side of the story.

Reporters asked him about the lawsuit, and why they were unable to find a business license.

They also asked why Stanley did not provide Rowell with a contract for the paving job.

Stanley told reporters it was “none of your business,” before hanging up.

BBB Vice President Erika Urdaneta warned consumers to “be very careful with unsolicited offers.”

She told Channel 9 that customers should always ask for a business license, get quotes for work in writing, and take time to research companies before handing over any money.

“If someone’s coming to your door and asking you for payment because they have a service that they want to offer you, be very cautious. Take a pause,” said Urdaneta.

©2025 Cox Media Group